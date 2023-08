Many of the new laws passed during the 2023 legislative session went into effect on Monday, Aug. 28.

ST. LOUIS — Many new laws passed during the legislative session and signed into law took effect Monday. Here are some of the most notable new laws and how they might affect residents.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, prohibits Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Most adults would still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid wouldn't cover it and prisoners’ access to surgeries would be limited.

Physicians who violate the law face having their licenses revoked and being sued by patients. The law makes it easier for former patients to sue, giving them 15 years to go to court and promising at least $500,000 in damages if they succeed.

The law expires in August 2027.

The ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed suit last month seeking to overturn Missouri's transgender health care law on behalf of doctors, LGBTQ+ organizations, and three families of transgender minors. Arguing that the law is discriminatory, they asked that it be temporarily blocked as the court challenge against it plays out. A St. Louis judge disagreed, and last week ruled that the law can take effect throughout the lawsuit.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Another bill, Senate Bill 39, was also signed into law. That law bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams from kindergarten through college. Both public and private schools face losing all state funding for violating the law.

Parson approved a ban on phone use while driving, which covers holding a phone, making calls and reading messages. Using phones for navigation, emergency calls and listening to podcasts or music will be allowed, as well as hands-free phone use. The law takes effect in 2025. Until then, violators will only be given a warning.

In addition to the hands-free portions, the law also affects the way sales taxes will be paid on cars purchased in the state. Under the law, sales taxes will be paid at the point of sale rather than at a DMV.

The change is an effort to cut down on expired temporary tags. It will allow buyers to include sales tax in the monthly payment for a car rather than having to make a single sales tax payment that can be thousands of dollars.

The sales tax portion of the law is still likely a few years from really taking effect. That portion of the law requires a new computer system that was green-lit in 2020. The system is still being completed.

Lower-income new mothers will get a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage in Missouri under legislation signed by Parson. Missouri joins a growing list of Republican-led states that previously balked at Medicaid expansions but are now joining Democratic states in providing 12 months of coverage — instead of the typical 60 days — after women give birth.

Missouri’s senior homeowners could be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill signed by Parson. Beginning in September, counties can approve property tax breaks for people age 65 and older. The measure also ends state taxes on Social Security benefits.

WELFARE BENEFITS (SB45 and SB106)

Workers who receive raises no longer will be cut off from food stamps and welfare benefits if a program signed by Parson is implemented. The law, which depends on permission from the federal government, would allow reduced aid proportionate to workers' raises. The idea is that taking away benefits punishes workers for getting promoted, which might encourage people to stay in lower-earning jobs.