Who's running for Fayetteville City Council Ward 1?

Ward 1 in Fayetteville covers most of South Fayetteville and parts in the west of Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville's Ward 1 position is left empty after former Councilmember Sonia Harvey moved away, and so far two candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the vacant seat.

According to a map on the city's website, Ward 1 runs from the area around Lake Sequoyah all the way east toward Farmington and the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in the southern part of the city near Drake Field.

Who's running?

David Phillips (left) became the first to declare his intent to run for Ward 1 on July 18, and in a statement, Phillips has stated that he is a municipal attorney and avid cyclist. He also reportedly retired from the U.S. Army, where he served mainly in Europe with The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and says he was in the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Phillips, a native of Northwest Arkansas, has lived in Fayetteville since 2006, and says that although "We are facing many challenges, I am eager to serve residents of Ward 1 and participate in taking Fayetteville into the future."

Bob Stafford (right) declared his intent to run on July 24, and has released a statement detailing his priorities in order to "make Fayetteville an even better place for everyone." In this list he names local housing affordability as his top priority if voted into the position, though he also lists equity, the fostering of a creative economy, the homelessness crisis, environmental issues, and infrastructure for non-vehicle transportation as subjects he hopes to tackle.

Stafford calls himself a "proud product of Fayetteville's Public Schools," and says that he uses his backgrounds in architecture, photography, construction, and fabrication to help run a digital marketing agency.

When is the election?

According to the City of Fayetteville, the special election is set to be held on November 14, 2023.

