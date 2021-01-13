Walmart, much of corporate America, suspends political funding to certain members of Congress

Walmart said the company routinely examines and adjusts its political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart and dozens of U.S. companies such as JPMorgan, Disney and AT&T have said they will suspend political contributions to members of Congress who voted against the certification of state electoral college votes.

The move comes after the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and ongoing claims by the Trump Administration of voter fraud. A total of 147 Republicans voted against the election of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and now face political consequences from corporate America. Walmart said the company routinely examines and adjusts its political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle and this review will continue for the next few months.

“However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes,” Walmart said in a statement shared with Talk Business & Politics.

The retail giant made roughly $4.8 million in political contributions in 2019. Walmart also made donations of $6.4 million to lobbying groups that same year. Open Secrets reports Donald Trump was the largest single recipient of Walmart donations in 2019. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was also named chairman of Trump’s Business Roundtable in January 2020 to serve a two-year term, replacing Jamie Dimon who remained an active member following his three-year term. McMillon said recently he and the company will seek to work with the Biden Administration going forward. He said there is much work to do to repair the social injustice and bridge the economic gap across America.