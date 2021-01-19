x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

National Politics

Arkansas man seen in Nancy Pelosi's office transferred to Washington D.C. for trial

Richard Barnett made national headlines after he was spotted inside Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riots.
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the Capitol rioter from Arkansas seen in a viral photo in Nancy Pelosi's office, has been transferred from the Washington County Detention Center to Washington D.C. by U.S. Marshals ahead of his trial. 

Last Friday, a federal judge in Washington County ordered Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, to be placed on house arrest during a bond hearing for his actions at the nation's Capitol. A federal judge in Washington D.C. reversed the Washington County judge's decision. 

Barnett turned himself in Benton County after being spotted in the House Speaker's office in a viral photo. While in Pelosi's office, Barnett stole a piece of mail off a desk and bragged about it to other Capitol rioters and media members.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, were killed due to the rioters' violent actions. 

Barnett is facing a slew of charges for his participation in the riot, including: 

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority With a Lethal Weapon - Up to 10-years imprisonment and $250,000 fine. 
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds - Up to 6-months imprisonment and $5,000 fine. 
  • Theft of Public Money, Property, according to the United States Department of Justice - Up to 1-year imprisonment, $100,000 fine.

RELATED: Two Arkansas men could face federal charges following their actions at the U.S. Capitol during riot

RELATED: Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far