Arkansas man seen in Nancy Pelosi's office transferred to Washington D.C. for trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the Capitol rioter from Arkansas seen in a viral photo in Nancy Pelosi's office, has been transferred from the Washington County Detention Center to Washington D.C. by U.S. Marshals ahead of his trial.
Last Friday, a federal judge in Washington County ordered Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, to be placed on house arrest during a bond hearing for his actions at the nation's Capitol. A federal judge in Washington D.C. reversed the Washington County judge's decision.
Barnett turned himself in Benton County after being spotted in the House Speaker's office in a viral photo. While in Pelosi's office, Barnett stole a piece of mail off a desk and bragged about it to other Capitol rioters and media members.
Barnett is facing a slew of charges for his participation in the riot, including:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority With a Lethal Weapon - Up to 10-years imprisonment and $250,000 fine.
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds - Up to 6-months imprisonment and $5,000 fine.
- Theft of Public Money, Property, according to the United States Department of Justice - Up to 1-year imprisonment, $100,000 fine.
