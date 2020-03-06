Kemp tells Trump 'hope you have Georgia on your mind' in tweet about location for RNC

The governor tweeted the response Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is once again offering up the state as a potential location to host the Republican National Convention.

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that "we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention" after North Carolina's governor said he couldn't guarantee a full capacity convention come August.

"Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump!," Kemp tweeted.

Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/4scxDSLOMj — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2020

The president said in series of tweets that they have long planned to hold the convention in Charlotte, but claims that "@NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena".

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

However, Cooper responded on Twitter saying protecting public health is first priority.

We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 3, 2020

Kemp said last week that "Georgia would be honored" to host the RNC if the opportunity came up.

The 2020 RNC is officially set to run from Aug. 24-27.The GOP awarded Charlotte the Republican Convention in July of 2018, giving North Carolina more than two years to prepare. Georgia would have only a couple of months to do so if the convention comes to the state.