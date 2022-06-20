Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing to focus on pressure on state officials to overturn 2020 presidential election

Select Committee aides said the fourth hearing will focus on the plot driven by President Donald Trump to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election.

Members of the House committee investigating the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will come together Tuesday afternoon for the fourth installment in a series of hearings. According to Select Committee aides, the hearing will focus on the plot driven by former President Donald Trump to pressure state-level officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Select Committee aides gave a look into what people can expect from the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Aides said Tuesday will focus on Trump, his allies and the pressure campaign they led, pushing lies concerning voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election -- lies that the aides say perpetuated the public's belief that the election was stolen or tainted by widespread voter fraud.

The aides revealed the public can expect to hear that the president and his allies concocted schemes and pressured state officials to withhold certification of election results. They'll share testimony proving the former president was warned of his actions and that his people risked violence in order to continue embracing lies. The committee will also focus on highlighting those who did not give into the pressure campaign.

There will be two panels of witnesses at Tuesday's hearing, which is expected to last around two hours.

TUESDAY WITNESSES:

Hon. Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker

Hon. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State

Mr. Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer

Ms. Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker

Aides say the witnesses will reveal new details about how they faced pressure to withhold or overturn results and what happened when they stood their ground.

Bowers will be speaking for the first time about the pressure he faced from both Trump and Rudy Giuliani and the campaign of harassment he fell victim to leading up to and following Jan. 6.

Raffensperger will speak to the committee about the investigation into claims of voter fraud in Georgia and how those claims were proven to be false.

Among the witnesses Tuesday, is Wandrea ArShaye Moss, a Georgia election worker who was forced to go into hiding with her mother after Trump accused her of carrying out a fake ballot scheme.

WHO IS ON THE COMMITTEE?

Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi), Chairman

Liz Cheney (Wyoming-R), Vice Chairwoman

Zoe Lofgren, (D-California)

Adam Schiff, (D-California)

Pete Aguilar, (D-California)

Stephanie Murphy, (D-Florida)

Jamie Raskin, (D-Maryland)

Elaine Luria, (D-Virginia)

Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois)

WHEN IS THE NEXT HEARING?

There could be up to eight hearings through the month of June, including at least one more prime-time hearing. The known hearing dates (all times Eastern):