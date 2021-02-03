Trump received COVID-19 vaccine at White House in January, CBS sources say

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were vaccinated at the White House in January, two sources confirm to CBS News.

The former president made no public remarks about his coronavirus vaccination.

Trump called on attendees at his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday (Feb. 28) to get their COVID-19 shots but did not mention that he had been vaccinated, according to CBS News.

A Pew Research study from 2020 found that Republicans are more skeptical than Democrats of a public health threat from the COVID-19 virus. Referencing the study, it's unclear why the former president would not mention that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine, if true. Trump has a massive following within the Republican party.

Other U.S. officials, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, received the vaccine in televised events. Former Vice President Mike Pence also received his shot on camera to help instill public confidence in the vaccine.

Last month the U.S. passed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, recorded by John Hopkins University.