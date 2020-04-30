Florida congressman files PANDEMIC Act to deport all undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON — It’s an acronym.
Protect American Nationals During Emergencies by Mitigating the Immigration Crisis
The PANDEMIC Act calls for every undocumented immigrant in the United States – some 11 million people or more – to be deported back to their home countries, when “a national emergency related to a communicable disease is declared.”
That’s what Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted on April 28, when he unveiled his legislation.
The Republican congressman from Florida told Fox News in a statement the PANDEMIC Act is a direct response to a bill filed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), which calls for all undocumented immigrants to be released from detention and enforcement to be halted.
“It is unconscionable that at a time when we should be working together as Americans, Democrats are working to socially engineer our country and advance their legislative priorities,” Gaetz wrote.
Under the PANDEMIC Act, only undocumented immigrants currently facing charges for violent crimes would be exempt from deportation
You can read the entire bill here.
