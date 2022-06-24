Disney, Netflix, Meta and other corporations say they'll fund employee travel for abortions

The announcements come after the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, and corporations like The Walt Disney Co. are telling employees they will cover travel costs for individuals seeking abortions.

Disney said Friday it would cover the cost of travel for "family planning" and "pregnancy-related decisions" for any employee who cannot access care in their resident state, The Washington Post reported.

The company told The Post that it recognized the impact of the ruling and would remain committed to providing access to quality and affordable care for all employees and their families, regardless of where they reside.

Disney isn't the only corporation making adjustments in employee benefits following the SCOTUS decision. So, what other companies are making adjustments as a result?

Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Sony, Warner Bros and Meta are a few among other media companies that confirmed they will cover travel costs for abortion-seeking employees.

DICK'S Sporting Goods said Friday it will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to employees who live in states restricting access to abortion.

DICK'S President and CEO Lauren Hobart made the announcement on Linkedin.

"We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live," Hobart wrote on Linkedin. "We recognize people feel passionately about this topic -- and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration."

Other companies, like Levi Strauss and Co. and Amazon, vowed to protect abortion rights for their employees in May when the draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked.

Levi Strauss and Co. released a statement on their site.