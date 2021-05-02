Congressman Steve Womack comments on removal of Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees

Womack said he has heard Greene show remorse about the comments she made leading up to the election and will reserve judgments about her character as she navigates her way through Congress. He also denounced the unprecedented move to remove a Member of Congress by his colleagues, saying that was a decision left to the voters of North Georgia.

“Let me be very clear—I denounce in the strongest of terms the litany of remarks, likes, postings, and retweets of comments made by Rep. Greene," Womack said. "The fact that these were made in the run-up to her election is between her and the people of North Georgia. I have listened intently as she both publicly and privately admitted deep regret for her nonsensical rhetoric and pledged to carry the weight of her office with the level of integrity and honor expected of a leader. I will reserve judgment on Ms. Greene as she navigates the role of a Member of Congress in the ensuing weeks and months. She will now either make the transition from candidate to representative—or bear the consequences of her actions and behavior. The House is taking a dangerous course by involving itself in a controversy best settled by North Georgia voters. To remove a member for rhetoric prior to becoming an elected member opens the floodgates for future actions similarly situated. Congress should not go there.”