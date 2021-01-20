Arkansas National Guard members honored to be apart of presidential inauguration

The guardsmen from Arkansas were brought in as extra security following the violent riot at the Capitol building that claimed five lives earlier this month.

WASHINGTON — 500 members of the Arkansas National Guard are in Washington D.C. as the 46th president of the United States is sworn into office.

“They’re really excited about being there not just for the inauguration but for the mission,” said Lt. Colonel Brian Mason.

When arriving early this week, the guardsmen went through some extra training at the D.C. base before being placed on their rotating shifts.

“There’s a couple of different groups assigned to different parts of the capital building itself and the grounds around the building and that’s where their missions are,” said Mason.

Missions that Mason says they took very seriously.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that it’s a safe and secure environment for the inauguration,” he said.

While they’ve worked hard to achieve that goal, they’ve seen an outpouring of support from not only their family and friends but also from Arkansas state leaders.

Senators Tom Cotton, John Boozman, and Representative Steve Womack paid their fellow Arkansans a visit while they guarded the capital.

We are very grateful for the National Guard members that are helping to secure the Capitol & surrounding area. I'm proud that members of @arkansasguard are among those represented. @SenTomCotton & I had a chance to thank a couple AR Guardsmen in front of the building today. pic.twitter.com/7xSVqu8eA2 — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) January 18, 2021

“When you see things happening like that all the outpouring of support it’s really encouraging and uplifting for our soldiers and airmen to see that,” said Mason.

Mason told 5NEWS that when given the mission, those involved were eager to arrive and honored to be a part of history.