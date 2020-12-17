x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee confirms he's moving back to Arkansas

He and his wife are selling their six-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom beachside property, valued at nearly $7.2 million.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Gov. Mike Huckabee says he's moving back to Arkansas and is selling his Florida home. 

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Huckabee said he plans to live in his residence in Little Rock but will “consolidate everything to a new property later.” 

He and his wife are selling their six-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom beachside property, valued at nearly $7.2 million.  

Huckabe, who served as governor from 1996 to 2007, the longest-serving Republican governor in Arkansas history, said family was the reason for the move. 

He said he plans to continue to host a program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network and appear as a Fox News political analyst. 

RELATED: Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee casts his early vote, jokes about voter fraud on Twitter

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new book tells her side of time in Trump White House