Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee casts his early vote, jokes about voter fraud on Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee took to Twitter Saturday to let his followers know that he voted early for the upcoming general election. He also made a joke about casting several mail-in ballots, including ones for his deceased parents and grandparents, which would be a federal crime. 

While Gov. Huckabee cast his vote in Florida, Arkansas has experienced a record amount of early voters over the last week. Thousands more are expected to cast their vote leading up to election day. Many Arkansans have chosen to cast absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While some of his followers saw the humor in his tweet, others said he should know better than to joke about voter fraud since he is a former governor and presidential candidate. 

