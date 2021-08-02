Lt. Governor Tim Griffin announces campaign for Arkansas Attorney General

“Since announcing my campaign for governor last year, I’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support I have received from all corners of the state. While I believe Arkansans are ready for my message of bold, conservative leadership, my conversations with friends and supporters have persuaded me that at this time, I can do more for Arkansas in a different capacity. I have prayed about this decision with my family and I have listened. Today I am announcing my campaign for Attorney General of Arkansas. We need an Attorney General who will back law enforcement, stand for law and order by cracking down on crime and corruption, and fight the liberal agenda of the Biden/Harris Administration in court. As a former U.S. Attorney and an Army JAG officer for the past 25 years, I have prosecuted those who have broken our laws. I fought the Obama/Biden agenda as a member of Congress and I'll fight to stop the Biden-Harris administration's infringement on the rights of Arkansans. And just as I have done as your Lt. Governor, I will find ways to cut waste, save taxpayer money, and deliver results for the people of Arkansas. I humbly ask for your prayers and support as I seek the office of attorney general."