x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Lt. Gov. Griffin explains switch to AG, plans to endorse in governor’s primary

Griffin said his switch in the race was made after hearing from supporters.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, R-Ark., pivoted from his pursuit of the governor’s office to Attorney General last Monday (Feb. 8). His departure from the GOP primary field for the state’s top post leaves Sarah Huckabee Sanders and current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the race.

Leon Jones, who heads the state’s Fair Housing Commission, said Thursday (Feb. 11) he plans to run for Arkansas Attorney General on the GOP ticket.

Griffin said his switch in the race was made after hearing from supporters.

Click here to read more from our content partners Talk Business & Politics. 

RELATED: Lt. Governor Tim Griffin announces campaign for Arkansas Attorney General

RELATED: Arkansas Governor's race heats up with Democrat joining the mix, while one Republican exits