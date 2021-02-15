Lt. Gov. Griffin explains switch to AG, plans to endorse in governor’s primary

Griffin said his switch in the race was made after hearing from supporters.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, R-Ark., pivoted from his pursuit of the governor’s office to Attorney General last Monday (Feb. 8). His departure from the GOP primary field for the state’s top post leaves Sarah Huckabee Sanders and current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the race.

Leon Jones, who heads the state’s Fair Housing Commission, said Thursday (Feb. 11) he plans to run for Arkansas Attorney General on the GOP ticket.

