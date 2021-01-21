State and local leaders respond to Biden and Harris inauguration

Some are inspired by the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris while others still have concerns about Biden's presidency.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Some local women are celebrating the inauguration of the first female vice president by wearing sneakers and a string of pearls, something Kamala Harris is known for wearing to honor her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

University of Arkansas junior and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Jayla Jefferson explained what the pearls represent.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is often seen with her Chucks on, doing interviews and stuff like that. But the 20 pearls are for our founders and that’s something we bear true to our hearts,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson, like so many others, says Kamala’s inauguration is an inspiration to women everywhere.

“It truly doesn’t matter what side you’re on, you have to be amazed by this," she said. "It is history, or HERstory as we call it. We’ve lived through a lot of moments in American history, but I can’t wait to tell my kids about this one."

Seth Mays with the Arkansas Republican Party also says Kamala’s inauguration is an achievement and an inspiration to young women.

Following the inauguration, he says the Republican Party wants unity but says there are some concerns.

Mays says the Biden Administrations' immigration policies, continuing with impeachment procedures and renaming President Trump's “Operation Warp Speed” is on their list.