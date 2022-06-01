Winners announced in the run-off elections held in Washington, Crawford and Sebastian Counties.

ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge.

Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted their vote for the offices of Crawford County Clerk, County Judge and County Sheriff. The elected officials will run unopposed in November.

In Washington County, the Republican race for county judge was the only county race to see a run-off. The following Washington County Republicans are unopposed in the November general election: Assessor Russell Hill; Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester; County Tax Collector Angela Wood; County Clerk Becky Lewallen; and County Treasurer Bobby Hill.

Sebastian County held a race for County Treasurer/Collector. County Clerk Sharon Brooks, County Assessor Zach Johnson, Sheriff Hobe Runion and County Coroner Kenny Hobbs all ran unopposed in the run-offs.

Following are the results of each county:

Crawford County Judge

Chris Keith: 2,609 (55%)

Raymond Harvey: 2,130 (45%)

Crawford County Sheriff

Daniel Perry: 2,705 (57%)

Shannon Gregory: 2,074 (43%)

Crawford County Clerk

Stacey Shelley: 2,385 (52%)

Tim Walker: 2,242 (48%)

Washington County Judge

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins: 2,623 votes (50.17%)

Mark Scalise: 2,605 votes (49.83%)

Sebastian County Treasurer/Collector

Ken Blevins: 322 votes (13.92%)

Lora Rice: 1,991 (86.08%)

You can view more results of the local elections in Arkansas here.

