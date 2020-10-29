Local candidates to participate in River Valley virtual town hall Thursday night

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — If you're a Sebastian County voter, there will be an online forum happening Thursday (Oct. 29) evening to give you a chance to meet several candidates and learn about the issues being voted on.
The River Valley Economic Development Council is hosting a virtual town hall with local 2020 candidates and representatives supporting/opposing key ballot issues from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.
“Local candidates and issues remain important to our community,” said Mosie Boyd, founder of the River Valley Economic Development Council. “We’re excited to hear from our local Arkansas candidates and those representing voter choices on key ballot issues.”
Candidates running for Congress, Senate and even Justice of the Peace will be online to talk about key ballot issues.
Representatives supporting and opposing ballot issues will also be on hand.
Voters can also participate by phone by calling 346-248-7799 and entering Meeting ID: 838 5523 6835 and Passcode: 815052 when prompted.
Click here for the Zoom link.
Those attending include:
- Rita Howard Watkins, Non-Partisan Judicial Candidate for Circuit Court
- Cong. Steve Womack, U.S. House of Rep. Candidate – Incumbent, District 3
- Celeste Williams, U.S. House of Representatives Candidate – District 3
- Michael Kalagias, U.S. House of Representatives Candidate – District 3
- Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Cindy Crawford, State Representative Candidate – Incumbent, District 76
- Jon S. Eubanks, State Representative Candidate – Incumbent, District 74
- June Anteski, State Representative Candidate – District 74
- Steve Edwards, State Representative Candidate – District 77
- Rhonda Royal, Justice of the Peace Candidate – Incumbent, District 9
- Lorrie Runion, Justice of the Peace Candidate – District 13
- Bonnie Miller, Arkansas League of Women Voters – Opposing Issue 3
- Mike Barr, representing Friends of UAFS
- Joey McCutchen, speaking on the other side of the UAFS issue.