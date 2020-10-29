Local candidates to participate in River Valley virtual town hall Thursday night

The River Valley Economic Development Council is hosting a virtual townhall with local 2020 candidates and representatives via Zoom.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — If you're a Sebastian County voter, there will be an online forum happening Thursday (Oct. 29) evening to give you a chance to meet several candidates and learn about the issues being voted on.

The River Valley Economic Development Council is hosting a virtual town hall with local 2020 candidates and representatives supporting/opposing key ballot issues from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.

“Local candidates and issues remain important to our community,” said Mosie Boyd, founder of the River Valley Economic Development Council. “We’re excited to hear from our local Arkansas candidates and those representing voter choices on key ballot issues.”

Candidates running for Congress, Senate and even Justice of the Peace will be online to talk about key ballot issues.

Representatives supporting and opposing ballot issues will also be on hand.

Voters can also participate by phone by calling 346-248-7799 and entering Meeting ID: 838 5523 6835 and Passcode: 815052 when prompted.

Click here for the Zoom link.

Those attending include: