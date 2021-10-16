Leslie Rutledge raises $190K in bid for Arkansas governor

Over the last three months, AG Leslie Rutledge has raised nearly $191K for her campaign for Arkansas governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's campaign for governor reports it's raised nearly $191,000 over the past three months.

Rutledge's campaign on Friday said the latest contributions brought her total fundraising haul to more than $1.6 million since she announced her candidacy last year.

Rutledge is lagging behind fellow Republican rival and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who reported raising $2.1 million during the quarter.

The two are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.