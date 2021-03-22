Arkansas AG proposes bills aimed at strengthening American patriotism in schools

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen through the cancel culture and others pushing back against our patriotic values," Rutledge said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge introduced two pieces of legislation Monday (March 22) at the Arkansas Capitol that are part of the Faith Family Freedom Acts.

The first bill is called the "Star-Spangled Banner Act," which requires public schools in Arkansas to play the Star-Spangled Banner at the start of school-sanctioned sporting events.

The second is the "Moment of Silence Act," which would amend current state law to mandate that the Arkansas Board of Education implement a policy that requires public school districts to have a moment of silence and reflection after students recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of each school day.

Rutledge, a contender to be the next Arkansas governor, calls the pieces of legislation a move against "cancel culture."

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen through the cancel culture and others pushing back against our patriotic values," Rutledge said. “This is an opportunity to ensure that Arkansas students are reminded of the sacrifices of our veterans. That our freedoms are not free and to instill these values in our young minds and hearts as we move into the future."

Arkansas Senator Greg Leding told 5NEWS legislators are constantly adding to the burden of teachers in the classroom. He says he would need to hear more compelling reasons for why these bills are necessary.

“I’m all for instilling American values and doing what we can there, but again I don’t know why we are taking the time to legislate these kinds of things, and I would also note that this attorney general campaigned back in 2014 for this office by saying that she didn’t really think that an attorney general had a place in crafting policy,” Leding said.