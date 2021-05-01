Lauren Mallett-Hays to challenge Congressman Steve Womack

ROGERS, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays, a speech-language pathologist, announced Thursday (May 20) she would challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, in 2022.
Mallett-Hays, a Democrat, made the announcement through a news release and campaign video.
“I’m running for Congress because I’m tired of seeing the people who are supposed to represent us go to Washington and do nothing except fight with each other. I’m tired of watching powerful people play games and doing nothing that makes things better for the rest of us. It’s time we had a representative who puts people first,” Mallett-Hays said
Mallett-Hays is married with three children. She works at Washington Regional Medical Center and specializes in treating patients following traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurocognitive disorders, and head and neck cancer.
