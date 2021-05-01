x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Lauren Mallett-Hays to challenge Congressman Steve Womack

Lauren Mallett-Hays will be running as a Democrat against U.S. Rep. Steve Womack in 2022.
Credit: Lauren Mallett-Hays Campaign
Lauren Mallett-Hays

ROGERS, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays, a speech-language pathologist, announced Thursday (May 20) she would challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, in 2022.

Mallett-Hays, a Democrat, made the announcement through a news release and campaign video.

“I’m running for Congress because I’m tired of seeing the people who are supposed to represent us go to Washington and do nothing except fight with each other. I’m tired of watching powerful people play games and doing nothing that makes things better for the rest of us. It’s time we had a representative who puts people first,” Mallett-Hays said 

Mallett-Hays is married with three children. She works at Washington Regional Medical Center and specializes in treating patients following traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurocognitive disorders, and head and neck cancer. 

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics

RELATED: GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

RELATED: Former Arkansas prison chaplain announces run for governor as Libertarian