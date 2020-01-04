Kendon Underwood wins Benton County Republican runoff election for District 90

Voters have chosen Kendon Underwood as the Republican nominee for the Benton County Dist. 90 seat of the State House of Representatives

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A runoff election for House District 90, which covers Benton County, took place Tuesday (March 31).

The 2020 Republican Primary for State House of Representatives District 90 was between Incumbent Jana Della Rosa and Kendon Underwood.

Underwood beat Della Rosa for the nomination winning 1,006 (55%) votes. Della Rosa received 823 (45%) of the votes.

The winner of the runoff election will face lone Democratic candidate Kelly Ross Kraut in the general election on November 3, 2020.

With Benton County having a high number of COVID-19 cases, residents used other methods of voting to make sure their voices were heard.

Most voters in the area sent in an absentee ballot to continue social distancing. Others still went to the polls to cast their vote and say they aren't concerned about catching coronavirus.

“No, we are not concerned about it. We are practicing social distancing and the physically distancing so we already sanitize and disinfect,” said voter Stephanie Standley.

Standley and her husband went out to cast their vote and say they were in and out in about five minutes.

“The reason we chose to vote in person is just because I know my identification was seen and on record and was truly me and someone not trying to impersonate me,” Standley said.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker says the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all county business.

“It has affected our election but it hasn’t affected the passion people have for voting,” Barker said.

She says they've seen a very high number of absentee ballots returned and those who do come out to the voting sites have been practicing the six feet social distancing rule along with other precautionary measures.

“County employees who are working this primary runoff are wearing masks and also wearing latex gloves just to keep everyone safe and they were also using a stylus,” Barker said.