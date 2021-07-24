x
Jury seated for corruption trial of former state senator

Gilbert Baker has pleaded not guilty to funneling campaign contributions from a Fort Smith businessman to then-Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 12-person jury and three alternates have been selected for the corruption trial of a Republican former Arkansas state senator charged with bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy. 

Maggio is now serving a 10-year sentence in prison for bribery in the case after reducing a jury award against a nursing home owned by the businessman, who has not been charged.  

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that opening statement's in Baker's trial are to start Monday. 

