Judge rejects suits over Arkansas absentee ballot rejections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has rejected an effort to require Arkansas election officials to give absentee voters a chance to correct their ballots before they're rejected because of signature issues.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes on Monday denied the motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas.

The group's lawsuit said state law regarding absentee ballots disenfranchises voters because they're not given any notice or chance to cure deficiencies.