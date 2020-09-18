Arkansas House candidate's BLM, Antifa "bag limit" post draws criticisms across the state

"Antifa and BLM are now saying they are coming to the country. I wonder what the bag limit is, and where I can purchase riot-idot hunting license."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas Republican House candidate shared and then removed a controversial Facebook post Monday (Sept. 14) night. Now, lawmakers across the state are speaking out about the comment.

64-year-old John S. La Tour, an Arkansas Republican House candidate for District 86 and former Fayetteville City Council member, posted this comment to Facebook on Monday. The post was removed after being up for several hours.

La Tour has not returned 5NEWS requests for comment on the post.

It was posted online around the same time a mural promoting unity in Fayetteville was defaced with hate speech.

La Tour's opponent in the Nov. 3 general election, incumbent Democrat Nicole Clowney, shared a message about both instances saying:

"Hunting human beings is never self-defense and violence is never a joke. We have to stand up to these voices of hatred and division. We're winning that fight, but days like this remind us that we've got to keep going. Because love always wins, as long as we fight for it."

Arkansas Democrats and Republicans have weighed in on La Tour's post.

"We don't need that kind of rhetoric," Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) said.

"It's beneath all of us, but it's certainly beneath someone who wants to represent a group of people and be a leader in government," said Michael John Gray, Arkansas Democrat Party Chairman.

Many people commented on La Tour's post, saying he should be able to say what he wants. Others, like Bridge the Gap NWA, say it affects the community as a whole.

"When you have leaders in the community saying things like that blatantly and blatantly disrespecting the Black community, then it makes everyone else think that they can do the same exact thing," said Aaron Clarke, Bridge the Gap NWA Outreach Director.