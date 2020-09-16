Joe Biden endorses Joyce Elliott for Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District

Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Joyce Elliott in her campaign for Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from March 2020.)

Elliott is challenging Congressman French Hill in the 2020 elections, who has held the seat since 2015 and has received at least 50% of the votes each time he was elected.

"Joyce Elliott's decades teaching in public schools and serving in the Arkansas Legislature have proved she can work with folks from all backgrounds to lower healthcare costs, invest in our students, and help build a fairer economy for all," the former vice president said. "I am proud to endorse her campaign for Congress."

"I am humbled to receive Vice President Biden's endorsement," Senator Joyce Elliott said. "It is an honor to work with him so we can restore the soul of our nation and build back better from our current crisis."

Former President Barack Obama also endorsed Joyce Elliott in her bid to defeat incumbent Congressman French Hill for Arkansas's 2nd congressional district seat.