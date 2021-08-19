Governor Hutchinson welcomes Afghan refugees

In a press conference on Thursday, August 19, the Governor spoke about potentially offering asylum to Afghan refugees in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — As turmoil continues over in Afghanistan, Governor Hutchinson is potentially offering asylum here in the natural state.

Some community members are looking to assist those who may come here seeing asylum.

In the press conference this afternoon, Governor Hutchinson began with a message about what’s happening in Afghanistan.

“The point I want to make today is that Arkansas, understands the American responsibility toward those families, those brave people that supported the united states of America in its mission and Arkansas would welcome them as part of the other states that are welcoming those that need a place of refuge. Arkansas would certainly stand in the gap there," said Gov. Hutchinson.

This comes as people desperately searched for a way out over the weekend. People flooded the tarmac at an airport in Afghanistan days following the Taliban taking over Kabul.

Governor Hutchinson isn’t the only one looking to lend a hand, the Canopy Northwest Arkansas does refugee resettlement four days a week.

“Canopy Northwest Arkansas is Arkansas’s only resettlement agency that is actively resettling refugees at this time so that includes people from Afghanistan who are special immigrant visa holders, people who have supported our troops, who have supported our media agencies our NGO’s on the ground,” said Joanna Krouse of Canopy Northwest Arkansas.

Though the Afghan community in northwest Arkansas is small canopy welcomes them with open arms.

“We welcome the statement that governor Hutchinson just made a few minutes ago. That’s right it is our responsibility as Arkansans to be a welcoming place for those refugees. Fleeing Afghanistan right now,” said Khalid Ahmadzai with Canopy Northwest Arkansas:

The resettlement agency will provide housing, job resources, benefits, public services and school enrollment.

Canopy of Northwest Arkansas also says that it’s culturally sensitive and has a diverse staff of immigrants who speak 19 different languages.