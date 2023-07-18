Asa Hutchinson says Trump should be disqualified over actions on Jan. 6th

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Donald Trump's actions on January 6 "should disqualify him" from being President again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After former President Donald Trump announced he received a letter stating he was a target of an investigation by the Justice Department, Asa Hutchinson has reiterated his opposition to the GOP frontrunner saying Trump's behavior on January 6th "should disqualify him from ever being President again."

The former Governor of Arkansas cited his experience as a federal prosecutor to know the "severity of grand jury investigations" and said that Trump "will likely be indicted once again."

"While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation," Hutchinson continued, "the truth is that the real victims of January 6th were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol."

Hutchinson also said it was "disappointing" that Trump has yet to suspend his campaign.

In June, Trump was indicted for 37 felony counts of illegally retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said this new letter is reportedly about an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election where President Joe Biden defeated the former president.

See my statement on the news that Donald Trump is a target of the #January6th Investigation: pic.twitter.com/jeor7zoUMi — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 18, 2023

Although very outspoken as a Trump critic, Hutchinson has so far failed to gain traction in his 2024 GOP campaign for President.