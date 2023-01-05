Hunter Biden appears in court for child support case, gives deposition

The case has been going on since May 2019 when the mother of his child claimed Biden owed her child support.

ARKANSAS, USA — Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has given a deposition on his child support case in Little Rock on the morning of June 16, according to court documents.

The case has been going on since May 2019 when the mother of his child claimed Biden owed her child support, which he originally denied.

A DNA test was taken and revealed Biden as the father of the child. It was then that he agreed to pay the child support he owed since 2018, records show.

Case reopened

In September 2022, the paternity case was reopened and several motions and counter motions followed.

Among the motions filed include a modification of the amount of child support, changing the child's last name to Biden, and having Hunter Biden appear in person at the Independence County courthouse.

Name change

In Dec. 2022, the woman's lawyer filed a motion to have the child carry the Biden last name, stating "the child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name, just like her father and other family members."

The motion goes on to say that changing the child's last name to Biden would "greatly impact and preserve her legacy as a member of the Biden family."

In response, Hunter Biden's lawyers denied the motion to be granted and demanded proof that changing the child's last name would be "in the best interest of the child."

His lawyers argued that the child's mother "equivocate her arguments depending on the motions ... by praising the Defendant and the Biden name to support the name change and then disparaging" Biden in others.

The response goes on to point out that in a different motion filed on the same day as the name change, the woman's lawyer took the opportunity to "spew about" Biden, including his "'ripe, and justified, public scrutiny resulting from his financial transactions.'"

