Sanders, Democratic rivals file to run for Arkansas governor

Dozens of candidates appeared at the Capitol for the kickoff and to file paperwork.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and four Democrats hoping to challenge her for Arkansas governor are among the first candidates to file for office in Arkansas this week.

Tuesday marked the start of the one-week filing period to run for state and federal office in Arkansas.

Dozens of candidates appeared at the Capitol for the kickoff and to file paperwork.

Sanders has been running for more than a year and already has $7 million in the bank.

Democrats face an uphill battle in Arkansas, where Republicans hold majority of both chambers of the Legislature, all statewide office and every seat in its congressional delegation.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.