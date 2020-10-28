Highlighting candidates for State Senate District 1 Seat

Bart Hester is the incumbent Republican candidate and Ronetta Francis is running on the Democratic ticket for the Benton County seat.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Candidates Bart Hester and Ronetta Francis spoke with 5NEWS about the race for the State Senate District 1 seat.

Hester is the incumbent Republican candidate and Francis is running on the Democratic ticket for the Benton County seat.



5NEWS asked both candidates about COVID-19 in Arkansas and how the state is handling the pandemic.

"We're still seeing spikes so we have to take that extra step of due diligence to make sure that we are wearing our masks, that we are social distancing, and that we are washing our hands. Our economy will survive, but we can't do it without the people," Francis said.

"I think Arkansas has found a good medium, you know, it's not great because we are still seeing a lot of people get sick and people lose their lives but ultimately we are doing as good as any state or I'd argue even any country in threading that needle right now," Hester said.

Francis is the founder and CEO of a consulting firm and has more than 25 years of experience as an employment attorney.

Hester was elected to the Arkansas State Senate in 2012 and owns his own real estate development business.