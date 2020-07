An Arkansas lawmaker who represents part of Benton County in the state House of Representatives is resigning his post.

Republican Grant Hodges from Rogers said in a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that he is stepping down to take a new job. Hodges did not detail what the new job was.

Hodges was not running for re-election and said his resignation was effective Friday.