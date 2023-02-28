Arkansas Governor Sanders signs executive order aiming to change foster care

Governor Sanders expects the initiative to place children in homes in less than two months and aims to increase transparency.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Febr. 28, Governor Sanders signed an executive order seeking to streamline and improve the adoption process by both creating private partnerships with the state and deputizing a foster advocate to help foster families in each county.

5NEWS spoke with those who are passionate about kids in the foster care system and they’re grateful to have support from the Governor for this ongoing issue.

“Today there are 292 kids at every corner of our state whose parental rights have been terminated and they are in need of a forever family and a chance at a bright future,” said Christie Erwin- founder/executive director of project zero

The order creates “Every Child Arkansas,” a network of state agencies tasked with finding ways to recruit more foster care parents. And the founder Christie Erwin says that is project zero’s ultimate goal.

“Hopefully with this executive order, it will stimulate people to say ‘what can I do,’ whether that’s fostering or adopting or getting behind someone that volunteers with one of the organizations…I really do think that the order coming from the head of our state makes a big difference.”

According to the governor, it will also connect families with social services and create preventative strategies to keep children out of foster care.

“And what I would like to see come out of this, and what I’m encouraged by is the continued education and partnership of our community around trauma-centered practices,” said Rebekah Mitchell, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter has been practicing trauma center care for the last 30 years, the shelter involves Hope Academy, a public charter school and the only “trauma-centered” practice in the state.

“When that trauma impacts that child, they carry that trauma with them throughout their life, and so if we’re able to help them from an education standpoint and ensure they have a high-quality education, that takes their trauma into account and sets them up for life…it’s incredibly exciting....and we're really excited to partner and continue to partner with public schools across the state to make sure that our educators are informed, make sure that our police officers are informed, and to continue those partnerships because it takes the whole community," Mitchell explained.

