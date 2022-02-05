Gov. Asa Hutchinson considers presidential bid in 2024

As Gov. Asa Hutchinson completes his second and final term as governor, he announced he could make a presidential run in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he could make a presidential run in 2024 and won’t have an effect on former President Donald Trump’s bid.

Arkansas State Law restricts Hutchinson’s time as Governor barring him from approaching a third term.

On Sunday, May 1, Trump spoke to CNN’s “State of the Union” revealing his consideration of a presidential run. He also told CNN that his recent trip to a Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire was made with the potential run in mind. The state’s early primary could play a pivotal role for 2024 candidates making the visit important for presidential hopefuls.

In January, Hutchinson spoke to Business Insider, telling them he was against former President Donald Trump leading Republicans or the Country again. On Sunday, he reiterated his position and demonstrated it would not affect his own decision to run.

Governor Hutchinson intends to wait for the end of his term to make his decision.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.