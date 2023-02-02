Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to make the Republican Address to the Nation

Following the State of the Union address next Tuesday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation.

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican Address to the Nation after the State of the Union address next Tuesday, Feb. 7.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made the announcement Thursday, saying, "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington."

Gov. Sanders was officially sworn in last month as the 47th Governor of Arkansas, making history as the first woman to take the position. Previously, Sanders gained widespread notoriety when she served as the White House Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

"Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said when the announcement was made.

Gov. Sanders said, “I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats. We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

