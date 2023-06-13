Governor picks new lead for Division of Arkansas Heritage

Bryant, who has held the position since 2019, is retiring at the end of the month.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named Marty Ryall as the next director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage (DAH), replacing Jimmy Bryant.

Bryant, who has held the position since 2019, is retiring at the end of the month.

Ryall, a Star City native, is currently the director of legislative affairs at the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. He was appointed to that position in January. In that role, he represents the department to the legislature and in other government-related activities.

To read more on the DAH, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

