Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill that would ban transgender youth treatment

House Bill 1570 would have made it a felony for healthcare professionals to perform certain gender transition procedures on people under 18.
Credit: Savvapanf Photo © - stock.adobe.com

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ governor has vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. 

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday (April 5) rejected the measure that prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. 

The move followed pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of trans youth. 

The bill was among several targeting transgender people that have easily advanced in Arkansas.

Hutchinson’s veto can be overridden by a simple majority of the Legislature.

The Arkansas Senate originally voted 28-7 in favor of the measure, which opponents say would be the first prohibition of its kind in the country.

