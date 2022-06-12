Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names public safety picks

Sanders, who was elected in November, named Capt. Mike Hagar as her nominee for secretary of public safety when Sanders takes office next month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday named a 26-year veteran of the State Police as her pick to lead the law enforcement agency and the Department of Public Safety.

Sanders, who was elected in November, named Capt. Mike Hagar as her nominee for secretary of public safety when Sanders takes office next month. Sanders said she'll also appoint Hagar to serve at the same time as director of the Division of State Police.

Hagar currently serves as captain of Troop A of the Highway Patrol Division, the largest field command in the state with more than 70 commissioned and non-commissioned personnel.

Sanders also said that A.J. Gary, who is currently serving as public safety secretary, has agreed to stay on as director of the state Department of Emergency Management in her administration. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had named Gary public safety secretary in August.

Gary is a retired police chief who served more than 28 years with the Conway Police Department.

