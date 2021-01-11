Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas Governor in the upcoming election.

Gov. Hutchinson issued the following statement Friday, Nov. 12:

“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support.”

Sanders released the following statement regarding Hutchinson's endorsement;

“I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor Hutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership lowering taxes and laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity. As governor, I will continue to his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans.”

This endorsement comes after Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman endorsed Sanders for governor on Nov. 10.

Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and was the White House Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump.