LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood says he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year.
Wood announced his bid on Monday for the state's No. 2 office, making him the fourth candidate to join the race.
State Sen. Jason Rapert, Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe and former state GOP Chairman Doyle Webb are also running.
Webb released the following statement about Wood entering the race -
"I welcome Joseph Wood into the race for Lieutenant Governor. As with all candidates in this race I consider Joseph to be an upstanding individual. My team and I have made it clear that we are committed to this race full time and that I have the experience necessary to fight on behalf of all Arkansans against an overreaching federal government. I made a promise on day one that no other candidate can make: I will not use the office of Lieutenant Governor to step stool my way to a run for Governor, Congress, or US Senate down the road. The people of Arkansas deserve transparency and someone committed to the Office of Lieutenant Governor, not future political posturing on the taxpayer dime."
No Democrats have announced they're seeking the office yet.
Wood is serving his second term as county judge and is a former deputy secretary of state.
