"I welcome Joseph Wood into the race for Lieutenant Governor. As with all candidates in this race I consider Joseph to be an upstanding individual. My team and I have made it clear that we are committed to this race full time and that I have the experience necessary to fight on behalf of all Arkansans against an overreaching federal government. I made a promise on day one that no other candidate can make: I will not use the office of Lieutenant Governor to step stool my way to a run for Governor, Congress, or US Senate down the road. The people of Arkansas deserve transparency and someone committed to the Office of Lieutenant Governor, not future political posturing on the taxpayer dime."