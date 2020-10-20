Four candidates continue to campaign for Fayetteville Mayoral position

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Four candidates are running for Mayor of Fayetteville. Incumbent Lioneld Jordan, Tom Terminella, William L. Harris and Ronald Baucom are all listed on the ballot.



Current Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan is running for his fourth term as mayor. Jordan has held a government position in Fayetteville for the last 20 years and served on the city council before running for mayor.



Jordan said he is running this year on his core values of inclusion, equality and diversity.



“I believe in an open door where everybody is accepted no matter what the color of their skin is, their religious beliefs or what country they come from or who they love,” Jordan said.



Jordan said if re-elected he would see through projects in the pipeline funded by the $226 million bond project passed by voters in 2019. The bond issue includes a multi-million dollar park and trail space project, improvements to the fire department and a new police department.



“We can keep this city moving forward,” Jordan said. “I believe in a very progressive city and we are that progressive city. We are moving this place forward like we have never seen before.”



50 year Fayetteville resident and real estate developer Tom Terminella is running for mayor again this election. Terminella challenged Jordan in 2016 and earned nearly 30% of the votes.



Terminella said his main focuses if elected are police, water, sewage, city employees and infrastructure. Terminella also said he believes more should be done to support local businesses.



“My promise is to the citizens of Fayetteville, Arkansas to take care of our bricks and mortar our framework you know our infrastructure,” he said.



Terminella said he wants to see Fayetteville thrive and that a change is needed.



“Let’s make a difference,” Terminella said. “Let’s get our city back and let’s get it cleaned up. Let’s support all the small business and all the stakeholders that are here.”



Ronald Baucom is running again for mayor. Baucom ran in 2016 and earn about 3% of the votes. Baucom did not respond for comment.



Finally, William Harris is running for the first time for Fayetteville Mayor. Harris said he is running to "give Mayor Jordan a break." Harris said he would like to build an Olympic size community swimming pool in town, add satellite libraries in different areas of Fayetteville and widen roads.



“I see us widening sidewalks and taking that space out of the streets,” Harris said. “I truly believe as the years pass we are going to decide to take the streets back and narrow the sidewalks and widen the streets again.”