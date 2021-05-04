Former Arkansas GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

Doyle Webb's announcement on Tuesday makes him the third GOP candidate to seek the state's No. 2 constitutional office.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb is running for lieutenant governor next year.

Webb said he looked forward to a vigorous campaign.

The other GOP candidates running are state Sen. Jason Rapert and state Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.

Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general.