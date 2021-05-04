x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Former Arkansas GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

Doyle Webb's announcement on Tuesday makes him the third GOP candidate to seek the state's No. 2 constitutional office.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Doyle Webb, then chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, is interviewed in Little Rock, Ark. Webb is running for lieutenant governor next year. Webb's announcement on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, makes him the third GOP candidate to seek the state's No. 2 constitutional office. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb is running for lieutenant governor next year. 

Webb's announcement on Tuesday makes him the third GOP candidate to seek the state's No. 2 constitutional office.  

Webb said he looked forward to a vigorous campaign. 

The other GOP candidates running are state Sen. Jason Rapert and state Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe. 

Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general. 

Webb chaired the state Republican Party from 2008 through 2020 and led the GOP as it became the majority party in the state. 

RELATED: Little Rock attorney announces Democratic bid for Arkansas Attorney General

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.8M in bid to be next Arkansas governor