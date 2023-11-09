Freedom of Information 'emergency' draws skepticism

Governor Sanders called for a special legislative session on Sept. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposal to overhaul the state’s Freedom of Information Act as an emergency agenda item in this week’s special session of the Arkansas Legislature drew sharp criticism over the weekend from press groups, lawyers and open government advocates.

The primary objective of the session is to cut Arkansas property taxes.

Still, Sanders announced her support for the FOIA overhaul in her announcement of the special session on Friday, saying the sunshine law puts her and other elected officials at risk. She said she has received death threats, and several defenders of the current FOIA said they respect the need for keeping some security details confidential.

To read more on the special legislative session, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device