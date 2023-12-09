FOIA bill revised after opposition and chaos at Capitol

After constituents swayed lawmakers against provisions suggested in the overhaul to the bill, a revised bill was introduced in the Senate overnight to be considered.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Plans to overhaul the state’s Freedom of Information Act hit walls Monday at the State Capitol as constituents swayed lawmakers against provisions that would allow withholding a wide array of records now open to public requests.

A revised bill was introduced in the Senate overnight, and lawmakers will begin considering it today.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made altering the FOIA an emergency agenda item in this week’s special legislative session, huddled with Senate Republicans at midday Monday. But no bill was presented at committee hearings as the day wore on, and opposition to bills presented Friday met opposition from across the political spectrum.

