FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville City Council passed a hate crime ordinance Tuesday (Oct. 20).

The ordinance will add a hate crime component to certain misdemeanors.

This will allow prosecutors to present evidence that shows these crimes were hate-based and potentially lead to stiffer penalties.

Intimidation, harassment, violence or vandalism directed at a victim because of racial, religious or ethnic animosity are considered hate crimes.