Fayetteville City Council approves resolution to fund Drug Task Force

The grant would provide around $91,000 in total to the Drug Task Force.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After tabling the issue earlier this month, the Fayetteville City Council voted in favor of a resolution that would give funding for the Fayetteville Drug Task Force (DTF).

The Drug Task Force is a team of local law enforcement agencies from around Washington and Madison Counties.

Many people debated on social media over the Drug Task Force funding and those concerns were brought to the City Council meeting Wednesday (Aug. 26) evening.

“Drugs are the destroyer of all lives, not DTF,” Kachina Edminsten said.

“If you’re really about making change and fighting racism don’t vote for this don’t pass this,” Fernando Garcia said.

Fayetteville residents and surrounding towns made statements both in support and opposition to funding for the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds leads the task force. It's made up of Fayetteville, Springdale, Goshen, Elkins and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Is the chair would no longer be the chair and we would have no direction we would not have the supervisor in the drug task force,” Chief Reynolds said regarding a "no" vote.

Others view it differently.

“We can’t incarcerate our way out of the tragedies of addiction, if we could it would be over, we’ve been doing the exact same thing for decades,” Madeline Porta said.

Dozens of locals spoke from experiences with drugs to racist experiences with law enforcement.

During the last city council meeting when this issue was tabled, so was the decision on whether to fund two additional school resource officers. That led to some criticism that council members were trying to defund the Fayetteville Police Department, but tonight, Mayor Lioneld Jordan says Chief Reynolds has his full support.