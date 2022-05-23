Arkansas Primary 2022| How to find your polling location

Polls are open on Election Day in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — With Election Day approaching in Arkansas, those who did not vote early will need to cast their ballots for the 2022 Primary on Tuesday, May 24.

Polls are open on Election Day in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Arkansas, party affiliation is optional for voters, so Arkansans are given the option to affiliate or not to affiliate with a political party on their voter registration form. All voters may choose which party ballot they will vote on (in case of a runoff, only voters of the affiliated party will be able to vote in the race).

You can find out which polling location you need to cast your vote at on the Arkansas Secretary of State's website, which can be found here.

In order to vote in Arkansas, you have to provide some form of identification. You can vote with one of the following IDs:

Voter ID card

Concealed carry license

US passport

Arkansas college/university employee badge

US military identification document

To view the other new laws surrounding voting in Arkansas, click here.

Some of the major races include who will be the Republican and Democratic nominees for Arkansas Governor.

Click here to read more about the candidates running for the governor's spot.

Runoff for primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 21.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.