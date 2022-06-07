Washington County Republican Committee to host runoff debate

Four Republican elections in Washington County resulted in a run-off, and the county Republican committee is hosting a debate among the candidates.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With four Republican run-off elections in Washington County, a debate will be held among the candidates on June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center.

The debate will be hosted by the Washington County Republican Committee.

"Our intention for this debate is to give voters a chance to hear from both candidates in each run off race on the issues that are important to them as voters," the committee said in a statement.

The run-off elections include:

Senate District 35:

Rep. Gayla McKenzie

Tyler Dees

House District 23:

Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson

Kendra Moore

Washington County Judge

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins

Mark Scalise

Justice of the Peace District 14

Gary Ricker

Aaron Wood

Other leaders in the community were invited by the Washington County Republican Committee to ask the candidates questions during a question-and-answer portion of the event.

The debate will be held on June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park St, Springdale, AR.

