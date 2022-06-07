Washington County Republican Committee to host runoff debate

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With four Republican run-off elections in Washington County, a debate will be held among the candidates on June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center.
The debate will be hosted by the Washington County Republican Committee.
"Our intention for this debate is to give voters a chance to hear from both candidates in each run off race on the issues that are important to them as voters," the committee said in a statement.
The run-off elections include:
Senate District 35:
- Rep. Gayla McKenzie
- Tyler Dees
House District 23:
- Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson
- Kendra Moore
Washington County Judge
- Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins
- Mark Scalise
Justice of the Peace District 14
- Gary Ricker
- Aaron Wood
Other leaders in the community were invited by the Washington County Republican Committee to ask the candidates questions during a question-and-answer portion of the event.
The debate will be held on June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park St, Springdale, AR.
