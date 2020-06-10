Washington County holds training session for poll workers

The Washington County Courthouse poll workers trained Tuesday (Oct. 6) on how to stay safe and keep others safe while working the polls this election season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Election day is right around the corner and due to the coronavirus pandemic, you'll see some changes at the polls this year.

The Washington County Courthouse poll workers trained Tuesday (Oct. 6) on how to stay safe and keep others safe while working the polls this election season.

“We’re talking to our poll workers about making sure we’re keeping them and the voters safe,” said Jennifer Price, Director of Elections in Washington County.

Along with social distancing, each voter will receive an unused stylus to use when signing the tablet and on express vote, and then after voting they will receive hand sanitizer.

The voting stations will be wiped down after each use.

Price says there will also be extra precautions taken before voters get to their booth.

“The plexiglass shield is to protect our poll workers and voters when they’re checking in because that’s the one process where the voter is with the poll worker for an extended amount of time and they’re having to answer those questions such as stating your name, address, date of birth and showing your ID so we want to add that extra layer of protection for our poll workers,” Price said.

Poll worker Michael Schutz says after the training, he feels confident in the safety of in-person voting.

“The process is going to work well," he said. "We have excellent volunteers, they’re very serious about what they do and we have excellent people who have trained us."

For Schutz, pandemic or not he says he always planned to volunteer at the polls this election.

“It’s a great privilege to be a part of that process," he said. "The right vote. What a cherished moment. This is a sacred part for all poll workers too that we’re doing something to protect our constitution and our right to vote."

As for poll workers, Washington County has a surplus of volunteers. The biggest struggle is finding enough experienced workers to team up with the new ones.