Washington Co. Election Commission still sorting through ballots

Right now, 309 of the 800 provisional and absentee ballots have not been approved.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Washington County Election Commission is still sorting through over 800 provisional and absentee ballots.

Thursday (Nov. 5), the commission gathered for a special meeting at the Washington County Courthouse to verify the ballots by comparing past and present signatures, amongst other factors. Right now, 309 of the 800 ballots have not been approved.

"So far, we have had 309 provisional ballots cast at the polls because people were not registered to vote, they registered at the DMV, or they were registered to vote in another county, so, unfortunately, their votes will not be counted," said Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election commission.

The election commission also approved the run-off ballot.

"Only those voters who live in Ward 1 and are registered to vote can vote in the Fayetteville election. However, in the city of Springdale, they vote at large, so even though it's ward race, all the voters in the city of Springdale can vote in that race," Price said.

If you did fill out a provisional ballot in Washington County, you should expect to receive a letter in the mail to determine your voter status this upcoming week. If your ballot was not approved, officials say it will list a reason why.